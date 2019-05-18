Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish Chapel
23 E. Chestnut Ave.
Vineland, NJ
Vineland - Cheryl Ann (Farina) Erianne passed away suddenly on April 13, 2019. Her fiancée, Darryl Cox passed away about two months prior to her on February 22, 2019. CheryI went to St. Francis of Assisi School where she graduated 8th grade in 1975 and graduated Vineland High School in 1979. She was a financial consultant, dental hygenist, bartender and waitress at many restaurants, like OVT and Friendly's. She was a wonderful cook. She loved playing cards, music, dancing, baton twirling and roller skating where she was in many skating shows. She was in the Brownies and Girl Scouts. She loved the color purple and her favorite singer was "Prince". She was a diehard Phillies and Eagles fan. She had a wonderful best friend and was my adopted daughter, Kathleen Forgnoni, from kindergarten and they did everything together. Cheryl is survived by her daughter, Chelsea Santiago of Newark, NJ and grandson Jerry, III who she loved so much, her mother, Angie Schultz of Millville, NJ, her father Anthony Farina and stepmother, Barbara, step sister Kimberly D'Ottavio (Leon), nephew Lee D'Ottavio, all of Vineland, step brother Leroy Schultz of Millville, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial service on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 am at Divine Mercy Parish Chapel, 23 E. Chestnut Ave., Vineland, NJ. Donations can be sent to Angie Schultz, 4 W. Green Street, Millville, NJ 08332.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 18, 2019
