Cheryl L. Baldosaro
Malaga - Cheryl (Sutton) Baldosaro, 52, of Malaga returned to her creator on Wednesday October 21, 2020 at the Cooper Hospital U.M.C., Camden, NJ after being seriously ill the past month. Cheryl was born in Woodbury, NJ, raised in Elmer, NJ and has resided in Malaga for 29 yrs.
Cheryl was a graduate of Schalick High School Class of 1986 after which she attended and graduated from Glassboro State College receiving her degree in Education & later returned to Rowan University for her Masters Degree. Cheryl started her working career at Cumberland Regional School district & Stow Creek School District before pausing to raise her children which was her favorite job. After her children were grown she returned to education working in Franklin Twp School District and was currently employed by the Gateway Reg. School District. Cheryl was a lifelong member of the Elmer United Methodist Church & enjoyed participating in the Drama Ministry, she was also a member of the N.E.A. & the N.J.E.A.
Cheryl enjoyed her yearly family vacations in Ocean City, NJ but most of all she enjoyed being at home with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 29 yrs.; Anthony, Daughter; Jessi, Son; Alex, Parents; Lee & Charmaine Sutton, Sister; Jenn Sutton Lloyd, Sister in-law; Karla Harris (Jack Milich), Brother in-laws; Kenneth, Keith (Denise) Baldosaro as well as many nieces & nephews in the extended Baldosaro & Sutton families.
Relatives & friends will be received on Sunday October 25th from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ & again on Monday October 26th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Malaga Camp Tabernacle where her Celebration of Life will begin at 11 AM. In following with state Protocols and limited gatherings, please maintain distancing, and be mindful of other attendees wishing to pay their respects as well. Social distancing & face masks are required. Cremation & Inurnment will follow. Per Cheryl's wishes, she requested that everyone wear comfortable clothing. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Elmer United Methodist Church, 21 S. Main St., Elmer, NJ 08318 or C/O the family for the children's college fund. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com