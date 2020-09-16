1/1
Chloe Hollingsworth
Chloe Hollingsworth

Vineland - Chloe Hollingsworth, 15, passed away at home surrounded by loving family on September 14, 2020.

Chloe was the daughter of Nicole Hollingsworth and the late Daniel Charlson. In addition to her mom of 15yrs, she was survived by her loving sister Kieley Jenkins, her step father Stuart Smith, step brother Damien Smith, Grandparents Terri- and Richard Hollingsworth of Milmay, George and Patty Charlson of Heislerville, Great-Grandparents Deb and Jeff Ohl of PA., Richard and Alice Hollingsworth of PA., Uncle Richard Hollingsworth of Milmay, Aunt Jennifer and Uncle Gary Kramer of PA., Aunt Raquel Hollingsworth, and Aunt Alicia Ditter of PA., along with many other close family and friends.

As a member of the Share and Care Network for Cockayne Syndrome Chloe was able to travel around the world and meet many other loving families similar to herself, with tons of love and support throughout her journey. The organization allows families to get together for a long weekend trip in different locations every year. Along with all the families are tons of DR's and researchers who study the disease to help educate parents along their journey. In addition Chloe enjoyed being a social butterfly spreading her love through hugs and kisses, her unicorns, nature, music, dancing, woodworking, swimming, going for walks, attending school and being showered with love. Anyone who was gifted the chance to meet and know Chloe was left with a unforgettable impact in their hearts.

Relatives and friends, are invited to attend Chloe's viewing service Saturday afternoon, September 19, 2020 from 3pm to 5:30pm, followed by a funeral service from 5:30pm-6pm with Pastor Charles Serbeck officiating at the DeMarco Luisi Funeral Home, located at 2755 S. Lincoln Ave Vineland NJ.

If you would like to make any donations please visit www.gofundme.com search Chloe Hollingsworth or to the Share and Care organization/ Amy and Friends Cockayne syndrome, Thankyou!




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

