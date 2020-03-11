|
Chris C. Malloy Jr
Clinton - Chris C. Malloy Jr 40 of Clinton, MD and formerly of Vineland departed this life on March 5, 2020 in Einstein Hospital. He was born in Vineland to Christ C. Malloy Sr. and Barbara L. (James) Justice.
He was a member of United House of Prayer for All People in Vineland. He was a Band Member for Madison Sound of Praise, DC Madison Lively Stones Band. He was a Veteran of the US Army and member of Job Corp.
He is survived by his wife, Tanika M. (Cavanaugh) Malloy; sons, Jhamir Malloy, Maleek Cavanaugh, Tyreek Elliott and Teiutaifeauvaovasamanaia John Malloy; daughter, Jada Malloy; mother, Barbara Justice; father, Chris Malloy Sr (Yolanda); brothers, Erik and Josiah Malloy; sisters, Camille Thomas and Ketara Malloy.
Service will be 10am Saturday, March 14th at United House of Prayer for All People, 413 N. 4th St., Vineland; viewing 9am-10am. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020