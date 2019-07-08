|
|
Chris Clark
Elmer - Chris Clark, 79 of Elmer passed away at home on Thursday, July 4, 2019 under the care of her two loving daughters, her loving sister and hospice.
Born in DelRio, TN, she was the daughter of the late Leslie W. Garrison and Bernice Clarke Garrison, and was the wife of the late George N. Clark. She had been an Elmer resident most of her life.
Before her retirement, Chris had been employed with the Kimble Glass Co. in Vineland as an executive assistant. She had also worked as a certified nurse's aide at the Mater Dei Nursing Center and served as a private duty nurse.
Chris was a charter member of the Christ Community Baptist Tabernacle in Newfield.
Surviving are her two daughters, Kimberly J. Farrell of Annapolis, MD and Carolyn L. Clark and her husband James McHugh of Elmer; a grandson, Gabriel J. McHugh; a sister, Carol Conway of Pilesgrove, two nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by her son, Leslie Farrell and two brothers, Walter Garrison and Wayne Garrison.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Olivet Cemetery in Pittsgrove Township. Arrangements are under the direction of the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, Upper Deerfield Township. Written condolences can be sent to the family at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 8, 2019