Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
Christian A. "Chris" Garrett

Christian A. "Chris" Garrett Obituary
Christian A. "Chris" Garrett

Commercial Twp. - Christian A. "Chris" Garrett, 32 of Commercial Township, NJ passed away on Tuesday (12/24/2019) at the Cooper Medical Center of Camden, NJ, after an extended illness. Born in Vineland, NJ, Chris was a lifelong area resident.

Chris received his Associates Degree from Lincoln Tech, and worked as an auto mechanic for over 6 years working for Millville Tire. He then worked as a mechanic for Durand Manufacturing in Millville prior to becoming ill.

Chris enjoyed the outdoors. He liked hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends. Chris also had a passion for muscle cars, motorcycles, and diesel engines. His constant companion was his beloved dog Sasha.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara Garrett; brother, Nathaniel Garrett; sister, Rebekah Ambrose (Dominic); grandma, Donna Jemison; aunts, Brenda Fidiaj, Elizabeth Trumbauer, Katherine Bitting, and Kara Forward; and several cousins.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran church, 301 N. Third St., Millville, NJ beginning at 4:30 PM with a Memorial Service at 5:00 PM. A reception will immediately follow in the church fellowship hall. Interment will be private at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter at www.southjerseyregionalanimalshelter.org/donate/inmemory/ or to a .

Written condolences, memories and prayers can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
