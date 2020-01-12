|
|
Christian Moore
Millville - Christian B. Moore, age 87 of Millville, passed away peacefully Friday, January 10, 2020 at home. She loved the Lord and knew she was going to be in heaven.
A lifelong Millville resident, Chris had worked several years as terminal manager for Coast Cities / Laidlaw Bus Co and Sheppard Bus Co., retiring in 2019. She looked forward to hanging out with her friends every morning and enjoyed shopping, traveling, and being around her children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Frank Moore, Sr., daughter, Judith Shindel, and grand daughter, Megan Moore.
Chris is survived by her children, Joyce Gandy (Jim), Rebecca Cheesman (Ron), Christina Mc Pherson (Dave), and Benjamin Moore (Renee); 9 grandchildren, Seymour Roberts, Jr., Jamesena Hullitt, Krispen Yerks, Dustin Mason, Matthew Wiita, Brooke Sharp, David McPherson, and Gregory Baggett; 1 brother, 3 sisters, numerous great grandchildren, and several great great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service 12:30 PM Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Barr Funeral home, 2104 East Main Street in Millville, where there will be a viewing from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020