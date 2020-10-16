1/1
Christine (Sarclette) Burris
Christine (Sarclette) Burris

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beautiful Mother on October 9, 2020. She was born on February 9, 1930 in Vineland, NJ.

She was the cherished Mother of Raymond Burris, Judy Burris Milich, Wendy Pappas (Jerry), Dean Burris, and Howard Burris; beloved grandmother to Jeffery Burris (Lucia), Joseph Burris (Alexandria), Randi Burris, Angel Pappas, Kira Pappas, Gavin Pappas and Kaylah Pappas and proud great grandmother to Chase Burris and Levi Burris.

Christine was predeceased by her parents, Ida (Bonvicini) and Fiorello Sarclette; brother, Andrew Sarclette; son, Dean Burris and special daughter-in-law, Jennifer Lee Burris.

Christine was a soft spoken, gentle woman who was known for her kindness and generosity to others. She lived a full life as a wonderful Mother, homemaker and retail worker. She was a wonderful cook and her Chili, Italian dishes and fabulous Thanksgiving feasts were famous with family and friends. She was an avid reader throughout her life and particularly enjoyed a good mystery. She loved to garden and took great pride in her huge Cannas and 10ft Elephant ear plants. She loved to travel and often visited Florida, Georgia and Virginia. She loved to shop and found it especially difficult to pass by the shoe section. Christine looked forward to attending her grandchildren's many plays, sporting events and school concerts.

Christine will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 9:30am to 11:00am followed by a funeral service at 11am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S Lincoln Avenue, Vineland NJ. Burial will follow in Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.






Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
