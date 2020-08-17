Christine M. Bonney
Heislerville - Christine M. Bonney, 63, of Heislerville died Saturday August 15, 2020 at Acuity Hospital in Atlantic City, NJ. Born in Millville she was the daughter of the late Earl and Phyllis Chance Langley and the wife of Wayne R. Bonney.
Christine was a lifelong resident of Heislerville. She retired supervisor for Elwyn Group Home. Christine was a member of the Heislerville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed caring for her farm animals and her dogs Cotton and Burban.
She is survived by her husband Wayne R. Bonney, sisters, Connie Stowman (Ben), and Earleen Rentz (Jeff), and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sons Josh and Seth Bonney.
Graveside services will be held at Heislerville Cemetery on Thursday August 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Face coverings and social distancing should be practiced.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter 1244 N. Delsea Drive Vineland, NJ 08360.
