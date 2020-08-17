1/1
Christine M. Bonney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine M. Bonney

Heislerville - Christine M. Bonney, 63, of Heislerville died Saturday August 15, 2020 at Acuity Hospital in Atlantic City, NJ. Born in Millville she was the daughter of the late Earl and Phyllis Chance Langley and the wife of Wayne R. Bonney.

Christine was a lifelong resident of Heislerville. She retired supervisor for Elwyn Group Home. Christine was a member of the Heislerville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed caring for her farm animals and her dogs Cotton and Burban.

She is survived by her husband Wayne R. Bonney, sisters, Connie Stowman (Ben), and Earleen Rentz (Jeff), and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sons Josh and Seth Bonney.

Graveside services will be held at Heislerville Cemetery on Thursday August 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Face coverings and social distancing should be practiced.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter 1244 N. Delsea Drive Vineland, NJ 08360.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved