|
|
Christopher Chieffo
Vineland - Christopher John Chieffo, 67, of Vineland, NJ, passed away Saturday, September 21st, peacefully in his home. Christopher grew up in Huntington, New York with his parents, Margaret and Henry Chieffo and his seven siblings, Thomas, Virginia, Vincent, Jeanne, Elizabeth, Margaretta and Michael. He studied photography at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago and later worked as a dedicated salesman across New Jersey for Allied Beverages Group, specializing in wine and spirits and winning several awards for his wine connoisseurship. He is deeply loved by his family, friends and all of his customers. Everyone who had the opportunity to know Chris recognized him as a kind and genuine soul with a great sense of humor, treating everyone with positivity and respect. He was predeceased by his oldest brother, Thomas, and his parents. Christopher is survived by his wife of 36 years, Patricia (Giordano) Chieffo, and daughters Monica Chieffo, of Santa Monica, CA, as well as daughter, Andrea Cahill, and son-in-law, Joseph Cahill, of Delran, NJ. A champion of his daughters' musical professions, Christopher possessed a life-long appreciation for classical music, especially Sousa Marches and the Philly Pops. Most of all, Christopher enjoyed tending to his plants and garden around his home, birdwatching, and taking in the arts and culture of Philadelphia with his wife and dear friends. A church visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 25, from 9:00 am to 11:30 am, followed by a funeral mass at 12:00 PM, both at Church of Sacred Heart, 1010 East Landis Avenue, Vineland NJ. Entombment will be private after the mass. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers at the family's request, donations can be made in Christopher's name to: St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church at 2319 Green Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130 or Temple University classical and jazz station WRTI-FM at 1509 Cecil B. Moore Ave, Philadelphia, PA, 19121, 215-204-8405. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 24, 2019