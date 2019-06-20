Services
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
856-825-8600
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
Millville - Christopher I. Guy, age 40 of Millville, passed way Monday morning, June 17, 2019 at his home.

A lifelong Millville resident, Chris was a 1998 graduate of Millville High School, and has worked as a control room operator for PhilCorr in Vineland since 2003. He enjoyed playing his guitar, working on cars, wood working, and "RC" cars. He was predeceased by his father, Ian, and his dogs Skipper and Angus.

Chris is survived by: his mother, Dorothy Guy; sister, Kimberly Henry; brother, Sean Guy and his wife Trisha; nieces, Jenna, Camryn, Elena, and Erin; nephew, Sebastian; and several cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Chris' funeral service 1 PM Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Barr Funeral Home, where there will be a viewing from 11 AM to 1 PM. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the CCSPCA, 1244 N. Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360.
Published in The Daily Journal from June 20 to June 21, 2019
