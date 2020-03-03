Resources
Port Norris - Christopher L. Wolf,32, of Port Norris, died suddenly on February 28, 2020, at home. Born in Bridgeton, NJ he resided in Port Norris the past 24 years. He worked for J.R. Givens Construction. Chris enjoyed fishing, crabbing and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his parents, Richard Wolf of Dividing Creek, and Virginia Willey of Ohio, son, Christopher L. Wolf, Jr., maternal grandmother, Margaret Wolf of Dividing Creek, siblings, Richard Wolf, Joshua Stites, Ashley and Felicia Wolf, aunt, Julia Wolf, uncle Karl Wolf and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at the Dividing Creek Baptist Cemetery on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 12:00 noon.

Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
