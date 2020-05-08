|
Claire Bush
Millville - Claire F. Bush, age 88 of Vineland, formerly of Millville, passed away May 7, 2020 after a brief illness.
A long-time resident of Millville, Claire had worked as a janitor at Maranatha Baptist Church, where she was a member. She was predeceased by her husband Louis and sisters Lois Breeden and Lillian Hoffman.
Claire is survived by a son Gilbert W. Finch and his wife Penny, grandchildren Katherine Henry and husband Bob and Jason Finch; and great grandchildren, Eric, Nicholas and Riley Henry, Jordan and Joshua Finch.
Graveside services will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at barrfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2020