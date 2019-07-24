|
Claire H. Spigelmyer
Vineland - Claire H. Spigelmyer (nee Henderson), 91, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Sunday July 21, 2019 at the Millville Center after an extended illness. Mrs. Spigelmyer was born & raised in Vineland where she remained a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of the late Miriam (Libe) & Harold Henderson. Claire was pre-deceased by her husband Thomas E. in 1981, Son Thomas Jr. in 2007 as well as her Sister Doris Passaro & Brother Harold "Butch" Henderson.
Before retiring in 1983 with 35 yrs of service, Claire was employed as a Switchboard Operator with N.J. Bell Telephone Co. She was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church of Vineland and enjoyed helping with the Food Bank. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. Claire enjoyed travelling, shopping, bowling & Bingo.
She is survived by her 2 daughters; Patricia & husband Stephen Martinelli, Pamela & husband John Shaw, Son; Robert Spigelmyer, 9 Grandchildren; 13 Great Grandchildren as well as several nieces & nephews.
Relatives & friends will be received on Friday July 26th from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 700 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ 08360. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on July 24, 2019