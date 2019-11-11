|
|
Claire Lelli
Vineland - Claire Lelli, a longtime resident of Vineland, NJ, died October 31, 2019. Born Claire Schlosser in Salem, New Jersey, on January 30, 1939, she was a graduate of Salem High School. Immediately out of high school, she began her career as a telephone operator for New Jersey Bell working there until retirement. Her love of photography started in high school where she took many class photos. She was an award-winning photographer, a longtime member of the Photographic Society of Vineland, and became a web designer in her 70s. She is survived by her beloved husband Richard Lelli of Vineland, and her loving daughters Kelli Hart (Goebel), and Kerri Hart Sullivan. She was "Mimi" to her grandchildren Jessi Goebel (Valkhof) & Eamon Goebel, and James "Trey" Sullivan III & Emma Sullivan. Also dear to her was her extended family; her stepdaughters Stephanie Lelli Guinan and Lori Lelli Posner, and their children Alison and Riley Guinan and Melisa Posner. She was predeceased by her mother, Helen Vanaman, her father Robert Schlosser (Shepard), brother Michael Whitney and stepfather Horace Whitney. Rich was the love of her life and they enjoyed amazing adventures together including a motorcycle ride across the US, skydiving, and an African photographic safari. Her love of travel and passion for photography took her around the world including expeditions to China, Antarctica and India. Along the way, she took her camera to all seven continents. Rich and Claire created a beautiful garden menagerie with a pond and waterfall where they enjoyed raising chickens, peacocks, donkeys and llamas. Donations in Claire's name can be made to Funny Farm Rescue Animal Sanctuary via PayPal (funnyfarmrescue.org) or mailed to Funny Farm Rescue Animal Sanctuary, 6908 Railroad Blvd., Mays Landing, NJ 08330. A private service for the family was observed on Sunday, November 3. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com Claire lived passionately. In the words of her favorite song, "…I've lived a life that's full, I've traveled each and every highway. But more, much more than this, I Did It My Way."
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019