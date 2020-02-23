|
Clara L. Holt
Upper Deerfield Twp. - Clara L. Holt, 82, of Upper Deerfield Twp. passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at her home.
Born in Hartford, TN to the late Bruce Clark and Bernice Laws Clark, she was the wife of the late Ernest E. "Dooley" Holt. Clara had been a resident of Upper Deerfield Twp. since 1952 and prior to that she had resided in Deerfield Twp.
Prior to her retirement, she had been employed at Seabrook and Woodruff Schools in the dietary department for over 20 years. She had also been employed at D&C Wholesale for over 10 years. Clara was a member of Centerton Freewill Baptist Church in Pittsgrove Twp. She spent her free time with her family, her church and her late husband, Dooley.
She is survived by; three daughters, Darlene Cutshaw of TN, Sharon Swope (David) of Bridgeton and Laura Christina of Upper Deerfield Twp.; her son, John Holt (Jill) of Wisconsin; her son-in-law, Rick Cutshaw of TN; two sisters, Olene Kolk of FL and Farria Sprouse of Upper Deerfield Twp.; eight grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by; her husband, Ernest "Dooley" Holt; four brothers, Eugene "Gene"Clark, Zane Clark, William "Bill" Clark, and John Clark; three sisters, Julia Caughron, Myrtle Clark and Gona Lee Clark and a grandson, Jeremy Swope.
Memorial services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Wednesday, February 26 at 3 PM. Interment will take place at Centerton Freewill Baptist Cemetery in Pittsgrove Twp. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 2 PM to 3 PM prior to the services. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020