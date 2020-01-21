Services
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
Resources
More Obituaries for Clare Wittland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clare Maria Wittland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clare Maria Wittland Obituary
Clare Maria Wittland, 90, of Vineland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded with loving family members. She was born in Atlantic City and was formerly a longtime resident of Ventnor and active in the St. James Parrish.

Clare was a member of the Court Stella Maris 288 of the Catholic Daughters of America and St Padre Pio RCC in Vineland.

She married her childhood sweetheart, Carl Wittland in 1947 and raised two daughters.

Clare was a skilled seamstress, her specialty being making wedding gowns and bridal accessories. She enjoyed tending to her flower garden and going to lunch with family and friends. Clare also enjoyed wintering in Holiday, Florida, with her late husband, Carl.

Clare is survived by 2 daughters: Maryann Cannon (Gene) and Pauline McCartney (Russel); sister: Anna Aaron; 5 grandchildren: Donna Lynn, Rachael Marie, Tara, Amber and Rachael Ann; 6 great grandchildren: Vincent, Nicolas, Madison, Matthew, Giuliana and Violet. In addition to her late husband, Carl, she was predeceased by her parents, John and Jennie; siblings: Nick, Carman, Lou and Marie; grandson: David.

A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10 AM in the St. Padre Pio RCC, 4680 Dante Ave., Vineland, where friends may call from 9:30 am in the church. Burial will follow in Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N Michigan Ave, 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601-7633. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web at www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clare's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -