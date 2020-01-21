|
|
Clare Maria Wittland, 90, of Vineland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded with loving family members. She was born in Atlantic City and was formerly a longtime resident of Ventnor and active in the St. James Parrish.
Clare was a member of the Court Stella Maris 288 of the Catholic Daughters of America and St Padre Pio RCC in Vineland.
She married her childhood sweetheart, Carl Wittland in 1947 and raised two daughters.
Clare was a skilled seamstress, her specialty being making wedding gowns and bridal accessories. She enjoyed tending to her flower garden and going to lunch with family and friends. Clare also enjoyed wintering in Holiday, Florida, with her late husband, Carl.
Clare is survived by 2 daughters: Maryann Cannon (Gene) and Pauline McCartney (Russel); sister: Anna Aaron; 5 grandchildren: Donna Lynn, Rachael Marie, Tara, Amber and Rachael Ann; 6 great grandchildren: Vincent, Nicolas, Madison, Matthew, Giuliana and Violet. In addition to her late husband, Carl, she was predeceased by her parents, John and Jennie; siblings: Nick, Carman, Lou and Marie; grandson: David.
A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10 AM in the St. Padre Pio RCC, 4680 Dante Ave., Vineland, where friends may call from 9:30 am in the church. Burial will follow in Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N Michigan Ave, 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601-7633. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web at www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020