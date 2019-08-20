Services
Christy Funeral Home
11 W. Broad St.
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0314
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Christy Funeral Home
11 W. Broad St.
Millville, NJ 08332
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Christy Funeral Home
11 W. Broad St.
Millville, NJ 08332
Clayton Moore "Hank" Todd


1953 - 2019
Clayton Moore "Hank" Todd Obituary
Clayton "Hank" Moore Todd

Millville - Clayton "Hank" Moore Todd, age 66 of Millville, passed away Friday evening, August 16, 2019 at his residence. He fought his disease like a warrior for nine long years.

He was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA to the late Franklin and Mildred (Bishop) Todd. Clayton served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War from 1972 to 1976, receiving numerous medals for his time served.

For 33 years he worked as a mold storage laborer for Durand Glass in Millville and retired.

He attended the Buckshutem United Methodist Church. Clayton was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan. He loved to read, especially about the old west and the Mafia, and he was known as the corniest joke teller.

Clayton will be sadly missed by his wife of 28 years, Barbara (Fairhurst); one son Jesse Todd and his wife Justine of Texas; two sisters, Mary Jane Francisco of Mt. Laurel, and Pattie Lee of Millville; and many, many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Family and friends will be received on Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery.

The family requests memorial donations to the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania, with a notation indicating the Oncology Department. That can be mailed to Penn Medicine Development, 3535 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104.

Memories and expressions of sympathy for Clayton M. Todd may be sent to www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 20, 2019
