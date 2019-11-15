Services
Clyde Bridges Obituary
Clyde Bridges

Vineland - Clyde Bridges, 81, of Vineland passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 6th.

He owned and operated C & K Coins/Cards in Millville for many years before closing the store in early 2000.

Clyde served in the US Army and was stationed in Korea for many years.

He is survived by his nieces; Carole LoGuidice, Terri Wojnar and husband Glen, great nieces Ashley Shapiro and husband Dave, Kristy Seher and family, great nephews Aidan LoGuidice, Donald Lee Gelsleichter and family and his beloved furbaby Gina.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to S.J. Regional Animal Shelter or to the family C/O Terri Wojnar.

Funeral service will take place privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
