Cohen "Co-Co" Andrew Riggs
Collings Lakes - Cohen "Co-Co" Andrew Riggs, 15, of Collings Lakes, NJ, passed away on December 27, 2019 in Cooper Hospital.
Cohen was born to Robin Riggs and Jessica Baldwin on April 19, 2004. He attended Buena Regional High School and loved Jesus and life. Cohen lived to his fullest potential. He loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, riding, and skateboarding. He also enjoyed playing sports with his big brother and friends, basketball and soccer.
Co-Co was an ambitious musician, artist, writer, and student. His many friends and loved ones would attest to his kindness, his humor, his unique personality and his smile and hair would light up any room.
Cohen continues to live through his parents and big brother, Antonio Riggs; his grandparents, Hilda "Mee-mom" and Dennis "Grandpop" Riggs, Mary "Grammy" and Ronald "Pappy" Sinclair, Chaulkley "pe-pop" Porch; his aunts and uncles, Christopher "Pher" Down, Jeffery "Jeff" Riggs, and Aaron Sinclair; his aunts, Taylor Sinclair, Julie Riggs, Dani, and Michelle.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, January 4, 2019 from 2pm to 5pm with funeral services at 4:30pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Avenue, Vineland. Burial will be private. Donations may be made to www.MatthewsMiracles.org and www.njsharingnetwork.org, or . The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Matthews Miracles for the outpouring of support and the sharing network that allowed Cohen to save 4 lives. Co-Co is with the Lord and waits to greet us in Heaven. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020