Concetta Dandrea
Minotola - Concetta Valentina "Connie" Dandrea, 91, of Minotola passed away at home surrounded by her children on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 after being in declining health for several months. She was born in Millville to the late Michael and Grace (Rascone) Ferrara and lived in Minotola her entire life. She graduated from Cleary Jr. High School and attended Vineland High School. Concetta was a member of Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish, St. Michael's Church, Minotola. She was employed at Dougherty Bros., Buena, for 30 years retiring in 1989. Concetta's greatest joy in life was the love of her family. She was also a wonderful cook and baker. She was well known for her dozens and dozens of zuccarini cookies which she made every Christmas. Lovingly known to her family as "Connie Zuccarini", her cookies were often imitated but never duplicated! She was happiest when her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were gathered at her kitchen table enjoying her home-cooked meals of homemade raviolis, lasagna and other Italian delicacies. No one ever left her table hungry. Concetta also enjoyed watching and rooting for the Eagles and Phillies. Concetta will be sadly missed by her daughter Jean Delgado and son Rocco Dandrea (Lorraine) all of Vineland; grandchildren Joseph Delgado (Lauren) and children Jenna and Anthony; Kelli Ridgway (John) and children Nicholas and Daniel; Jason Dandrea (Heather) and children Jared, Sean, Lucas; and Brian Dandrea (Courtney) and children Finley, Kaelyn and Peyton. She was predeceased by Frank, her husband of 74 years and son-in-law Joseph Delgado. A special note of sincere thanks to Brenda Marco and Maria Santiago who cared for her with love and compassion. Her family will be forever grateful to them. Contributions may be made in Concetta's memory to the . A church visitation will be on Monday, January 20 from 10AM to 11:45 AM followed by a funeral service at 12pm on Monday, January 20 at Our Lady of The Blessed Sacrament Parish- Church of St. Michael's, 504 West Avenue, Minotola, NJ. Burial will be in Our Lady of Victories Cemetery, Landisville, New Jersey. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020