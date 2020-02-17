Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Vineland - Concetta "Connie" (Tarantella) Jones, 82, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Sunday morning February 16, 2020 at the home of her daughter where she had been under the care of family & hospice. Connie was born & raised in Paulsboro, NJ and raised her family in Vineland, NJ. She was the daughter of the late Frances (Cavallo) & Louis Tarantella. Connie was also predeceased by her three brothers, Armond, Thomas, and Lewis.

Connie owned & operated Connie's Antiques in Fairton, NJ and later in Dennisville, NJ. She enjoyed antiques and decorating and could often be spotted bidding on her latest find at many of the local auction houses. She was a proud mother and grandmother and spent much of her time with her children and grandchildren.

Connie is survived by her loving husband; Marvin Jones, 3 children; Kim Cochran & husband Tim, Pam Casuccio & husband Scott, Marvin Jones & wife Nina, 11 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.

Relatives & friends will be received on Thursday afternoon from 12:30 to 2:30 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 2:30 PM. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to American Parkinson Disease Association at www.apdaparkinson.org. To e-mail condolences & or tributes please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
