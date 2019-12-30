Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Bridgeton - Concetta "Connie" (DeFuria) Maggioncalda, 99, of Bridgeton and formerly of Vineland passed away peacefully on Saturday December 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Inspira Hospital in Elmer. Born in Vineland to the late Joseph and Mary (Capo) DeFuria, she remained a lifelong city resident. Connie was a seamstress by trade working for Tursini, and other various clothing manufacturing companies. After working hard all week helping her husband William to provide for their children, her weekends were spent cooking, baking and caring for her family, Connie was an exceptional cook and baker. She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Mary & John Snively and Donna & Bob Gappo; grandchildren, Dean Castellini, Michael Castellini (Beth), Elizabeth Maggioncalda; step-granddaughters, Diana Robinson & Cherilyn Rosenberg; great-grandson, Taylor Russell and several nieces & nephews. Connie was predeceased by her husband, William Maggioncalda; parents, Joseph & Mary (Capo) DeFuria and her brother, Pasquale 'Pat" DeFuria. A church visitation will be held on Thursday from 9:45am to 10:45am followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 am from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Saint Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland. Entombment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Connie may be made to: , 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
