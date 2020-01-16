|
|
Connie E. Gant Johnson
Clayton - Connie E. Gant Johnson of Clayton, New Jersey, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory three sons; Rev. William D. Johnson (Shirley), Dr. James E. Johnson, and Marvin L. Johnson (Stacey) and one daughter; Audrey M. Hopkins. Service will be held 11am, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Union Baptist Temple, 30 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way, Bridgeton, New Jersey. Viewing will be from 9-11am. Interment will be 12:00pm, Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Collingsdale, PA. Ministry of comfort entrusted to May Funeral Home, Vineland, Nj. www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020