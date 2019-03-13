|
|
Connie Johnson
Vineland - Connie Ruth Johnson, age 83 of Vineland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Born in Pleasant City, Ohio, Connie attended Grade School and High School in Pleasant City before attending Capital University, a Lutheran College and Seminary in Columbus, Ohio, where she met her husband Ron. She was a graduate of the Class of 1957 and majored in Music Education. In 1958, Connie and Ron moved to Vineland, NJ. She taught Music for several years in Vineland Schools and directed the Vineland Community Chorus for several years. She was member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church since 1958 and was the Music Director for over 40 years. She enjoyed gardening, playing piano, and singing. Connie loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son and daughter, Michael R. and Lori Lee Johnson, and a sister, Mary Blake.
Connie is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ronald W. Johnson, daughter, Michele Derr and her husband Michael; daughter-in-law, Pamela Johnson; brother, John House; and grandchildren, Zachary M. Johnson, Heather L. Johnson, and Michael D. Derr.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing and funeral services on Friday, March 15 and Saturday March 16, 2019. There will be a viewing Friday evening from 6 PM to 8 PM at Barr Funeral Home, 2014 East Main Street in Millville. The funeral service will be held 11:30 AM Saturday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 301 N. Third Street in Millville, where there will be a viewing from 10:30 to 11:30 AM. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations may be made in Connie's memory to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 13, 2019