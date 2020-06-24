Constance A. "Connie" Chalow
Vineland - Constance A. "Connie" Chalow, 72, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Monday June 22, 2020 at home where she had been under the care of loving family & hospice. Connie was born & raised in Millville and was a longtime resident of East Vineland. She was the daughter of the late Viola (Pettit) & Somers Weeks. She was also pre-deceased by her sister Delores (Weeks) Cooper.
Connie was a homemaker and a fulltime wife, mother & grandmother. She enjoyed her grandchildren, camping and raising various different animals.
Connie is survived by her loving husband of 56 yrs; John L. Chalow, 3 Daughters; Dawn Myers (Chuck Myers) of East Vineland, Kelly O'Neal (Steve O'Neal) of Richland, Laurie Rusnak (Danny Rusnak) of East Vineland, 7 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter, 3 brothers; Tom, Bob & Bill Weeks, as well as several nieces & nephews.
Funeral services will be private. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.