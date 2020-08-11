Cora Harrelson
Vineland - Cora M. "Myrt" Harrelson (nee Shumate), 80, of Vineland passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at home where she had been under the care of family and hospice. Cora was born in Key Rock, WV to the late Arnette (Cook) and Leland Shumate on February 20, 1940. At the age of sixteen she moved to Bridgeton, NJ which she called home for many years. After marrying her late husband, Wynnfield she became a long time resident of Clayton. Within the last few years, Cora moved to Vineland to spend the rest of her life living with her beloved family. Cora was happiest when she was surrounded by family. She loved cracking jokes, cooking southern recipes and planning fun family get-togethers. More than anything, she enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren and getting to spend the last year of her life loving her great granddaughter, Isabella Grace. She is survived by her granddaughter, Kristy (Castellini) and husband Brian Bertonazzi; son-in-law, Greg Castellini; four step-grandchildren, Nick (Annaliese), AJ (Chelsea), Mike (Jesalyn) Castellini, Kerri (Joe) Wereszynski; eight great-grandchildren, Braxton, Gardner, Benny, Stella, Smith, Ziggy, Isabella and Thatcher. As well as her sister-in-law, Loretta (Workman) Shumate and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Wynn; two daughters, Beverly Calabrese and Lisa (Godfrey) Castellini; sister, Geraldine (Shumate) Wheaton and brother, Bill Shumate.
Cremation and interment will be private. Relatives and friends will be received from 12-1 p.m. on Friday in the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, where a memorial funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Social distancing and Face coverings are required. Cora will be laid to rest at Fernwood Memorial Cemetery, 794 Shiloh Pike, Bridgeton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105). To email tributes or condolences, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com