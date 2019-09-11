|
|
Craig R. Davis
Millville - Craig R. Davis, age 69 of Millville, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at home.
Craig was born in Vineland to the late Kenneth and Doris (Lagerholm) Davis, he was a resident of Vineland for most of his life prior to moving to Millville 3 years ago. Craig was a graduate of Vineland High School with the Class of 1968 and later earned an undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Delaware. He was a history buff, loved animals and enjoyed antiques, reading and classical music.
Craig is survived by his sister Diane McVitty and her husband Bill of Oceanport, NJ. His 2 nieces; Kathryn and Jill McVitty, his uncle Donald Lagerholm and wife Betty of Vineland, along with several cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, Oct. 11th at Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. Family and friends may gather from 2:00-3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Craig may be made to the S.J. Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Dr. Vineland, NJ 08360.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 11, 2019