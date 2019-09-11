Services
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 691-0781
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig R. Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Craig R. Davis Obituary
Craig R. Davis

Millville - Craig R. Davis, age 69 of Millville, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at home.

Craig was born in Vineland to the late Kenneth and Doris (Lagerholm) Davis, he was a resident of Vineland for most of his life prior to moving to Millville 3 years ago. Craig was a graduate of Vineland High School with the Class of 1968 and later earned an undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Delaware. He was a history buff, loved animals and enjoyed antiques, reading and classical music.

Craig is survived by his sister Diane McVitty and her husband Bill of Oceanport, NJ. His 2 nieces; Kathryn and Jill McVitty, his uncle Donald Lagerholm and wife Betty of Vineland, along with several cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, Oct. 11th at Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. Family and friends may gather from 2:00-3:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Craig may be made to the S.J. Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Dr. Vineland, NJ 08360.

Condolences may be shared with the family at wbfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Craig's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now