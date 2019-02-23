Services
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 691-0781
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cristobal Alvarez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cristobal Alvarez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cristobal Alvarez Obituary
Cristobal Alvarez

Vineland - Cristobal Alvarez, age 53 of Vineland, passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at home.

Cristobal was born in Utuado, Puerto Rico to Carmen Serrano and the late Hermino Alvarez and has been a resident of Vineland for over 30 years. He enjoyed listening to music and dancing and barbequing. Most of all he loved to share time with his family and friends. Cristobal had a kind heart and was known for his many acts of kindness towards those in need.

He was predeceased by his wife Ana Alvarez in 2001.

Cristobal is survived by his 2 loving children; his son, Christopher Alvarez and his wife Jennifer of Vineland and by his daughter Yari Rodriguez of FL. along with his 5 grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother Carmen Serrano and by 2 brothers; Jose Alvarez and his wife Karen and Angel Alvarez and his wife Carmen and by 2 sisters; Juana Alvarez and Awilda Alvarez, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends may gather on Wednesday evening, Feb. 27th from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. The service will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Hector Medina officiating. Interment will be private.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now