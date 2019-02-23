|
|
Cristobal Alvarez
Vineland - Cristobal Alvarez, age 53 of Vineland, passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at home.
Cristobal was born in Utuado, Puerto Rico to Carmen Serrano and the late Hermino Alvarez and has been a resident of Vineland for over 30 years. He enjoyed listening to music and dancing and barbequing. Most of all he loved to share time with his family and friends. Cristobal had a kind heart and was known for his many acts of kindness towards those in need.
He was predeceased by his wife Ana Alvarez in 2001.
Cristobal is survived by his 2 loving children; his son, Christopher Alvarez and his wife Jennifer of Vineland and by his daughter Yari Rodriguez of FL. along with his 5 grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother Carmen Serrano and by 2 brothers; Jose Alvarez and his wife Karen and Angel Alvarez and his wife Carmen and by 2 sisters; Juana Alvarez and Awilda Alvarez, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends may gather on Wednesday evening, Feb. 27th from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. The service will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Hector Medina officiating. Interment will be private.
Condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 23, 2019