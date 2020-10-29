1/1
Cristobal Custodio
Cristobal Custodio

Vineland - Cristobal Custodio, age 73 of Vineland, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Cristobal was the youngest of 10 children born to Leopoldo and Margarita (Gonzalez) Custodio in Angeles, Utuado, Puerto Rico on November 17, 1946. The family relocated to Vineland in 1960 and Cristobal worked as a farm laborer and at Silverton Marina. In 1976, he returned to Puerto Rico to live and care for his parent's homestead, which he later inherited. Cristobal loved to live off the land, he found pride and joy in working on the farm and would share the harvest with many in the community.

In 2012, at the age of 65, unfortunately due to his declining health, Cristobal returned to Vineland to live with his niece Marivel Martinez-Mikus. For the past 6 years he resided with his niece Aurea Esther Bermudez and her husband Avisail and attended the Vineland Spanish Pentecostal Church with her. Cristobal was a loved and cherished Uncle and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He was predeceased by his parents, his sisters; Trifina Cortes, Zaida Rodriguez and Ana M. Martinez and by his brothers; Enrique, Antonio, Arcadio, Alejandro, Felix and Ivan Custodio.

Cristobal is survived by his former wife Susie Correa, his son Angel Kelly and his granddaughter Alexis Kelly. Along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 4th from 9:00 - 11:00 am at the Vineland Spanish Pentecostal Church, 512 S. 3rd St. Vineland. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 am, with interment to follow in Siloam Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing are required.

Condolences with the family may be shared at www.wbfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.




Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 691-0781
