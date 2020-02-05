|
Curtis T. "Curt" Matias
Millville - Curtis T. "Curt" Matias, 59, of Millville, NJ passed away suddenly on Monday evening February 3, 2020 from injuries sustained in a pedestrian motor vehicle accident. Curt was born in Bridgeton and was a lifelong resident of Millville. He was the son of the late John S. Matias.
He was employed with his Uncle Herb Morgan at Shamrock Landscaping for 35 yrs. During the winters he also worked as a waiter for many years. He enjoyed art especially drawing, watching sports especially baseball as well as following his nephew's rock band.
He is survived by his wife of 27 yrs; Denise (Kuhns), Son; Curtis T. Matias, Jr., Mother & step father; Linda (Morgan) William Fisher, Brother's: Dean (Lisa) Mathias, John (Alice), Darrin & Bob (Pamela), Mother in-law; Helen & Donald Brown, Sister in-law; Tammi (Anthony) Massey, Brother in-law; Donnie (Cristin) Brown, Jr. as well as several nieces, nephews, Aunts & Uncles.
Relatives & friends will be received on Saturday February 8, 2020 from 11:00 to 12:30 pm at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ where a time of reflections will be held at 12:30 pm. Cremation & Inurnment will follow. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made C/O the family. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020