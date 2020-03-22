|
|
Curtis Willis
Bellmawr - After a two year battle with Mesothelioma, Curtis Dean Willis passed away peacefully, with his daughters at his bedside, on Friday, March 20, 2020. A former resident of Vineland, Curtis had spent the last five years in Bellmawr. He was born January 15, 1941 in Petoskey, Michigan to John Raymond Willis and Mary Margaret Erickson. Curtis was a proud lifelong tribal citizen of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians.
After graduating from both Petoskey and Gaylord High Schools, he enlisted and served with the United States Navy for nine years. He worked for Shieldalloy Metallurgical Corp for 26 years, and he retired after 14 years from the Mantua Township School district.
Curtis was an avid Detroit Lions fan and rooted for Michigan State football. Many of his pastimes were spent bowling and golfing. In his earlier years he played baseball for the Vineland Adult League as a pitcher. Eating breakfast at the local diners, and off track betting were a sure "favorite". He enjoyed with his family a memorable event at the 2019 Belmont Stakes. He attended all of his high school reunions and the annual Pow-wows of the tribe. But above all, Curtis was a devoted father and grandfather who found joy and happiness spending time with his family. It was of no effort to him to attend the sporting events and schools activities of his grandchildren. He was their biggest supporter and loudest fan. He had endless love for his family.
Predeceased by his wife of 39 years Judy (Gern) Willis; siblings Floyd Robert Coby, John Raymond, Judy McMillian, Nellie Harmon and Dora Willis. Survived by his brother Ronald R. Willis Sr; daughters Joyce Moskalow (Pete) and Rebecca Moran (John); grandchildren Marissa and Gabrielle Moskalow; Brandon and Ashley Moran; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Curtis was a kind, gentle, and generous man who was loved by everyone who knew him.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360
With the overall concern for the well being of everyone concerned and in accordance with executive order #107 signed into law by Governor Murphy, absolutely no public gatherings for any funerals will take place. This is due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Please leave a written condolence for the family at: www.ronefuneralservice.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020