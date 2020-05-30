Cynthia Erline Rosario



Vineland - Cynthia Erline Rosario, 73, was born in Chase City, VA to the late Clifton Tisdale and Mary Hayes Tisdale. She departed this life on May 26, 2020, at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland, NJ after a brief illness.



As a young girl, she was baptized and attended the Concord Baptist Church in Chase City, VA. She graduated from West End High School in Virginia in 1964 and then moved to Vineland, NJ to be with her sister Annette Ocasio. Cynthia or "Cindy" as she was known to everyone, then made Vineland her home for the next 56 years. Cindy was a former member of Adullam Baptist Covenant Church and a faithful member of the Shiloh Baptist Church in Vineland, NJ.



In 1964, Cindy met Nicanor Rosario-Colon and they later married in 1968. Cindy and Nicanor shared nearly 56 years together (including 52 years of marriage). In 1975, she joined St. James Baptist Church in Norma, NJ where she was a willing servant and usher. She was employed at the Vineland Development Center for over 30 years before retiring. After her retirement, Cindy dedicated her life to being a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt to those around her until she became ill.



She was preceded in death by parents, Clifton and Mary, and her beautiful sister, Annette O. Ocasio. She is survived by husband, Nicanor Rosario-Colon of Vineland, NJ; two children, Tina C. Toole (Lewis) of Vineland, NJ, and Terrance Rosario (Marta) of Middletown, DE; her siblings, Lelia L. Ruiz of Vineland, NJ, Clifton L. Tisdale of Chase City, VA, Veda D. Branch of Chase City, VA and Betty J. Barnes of South Hill, VA; four grandchildren, Sheree A. Toole, Janay M. Toole, Evan J. Rosario and Avery N. Rosario; one great-grandson, Jonah X. Lewis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Cynthia Rosario had a deep love for her family and will be greatly missed and cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing her.



Private services will be held for the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store