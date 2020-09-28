Cynthia "Cindy" Lee Scalese
Vero Beach, FL - Cynthia "Cindy" Lee Scalese (Bracall) died at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital on September 25, 2020 in Vero Beach, FL due to complications following esophageal cancer. She was 67.
Mrs. Scalese was born on July 17, 1953 in Vineland, NJ to her parents, Anthony and Lucille Bracall. She married Vincent Scalese in 2000. She worked at Eastlyn Golf Course in Vineland, NJ. The Scaleses retired to Vero Beach, FL in 2004. She will be remembered lovingly for her tremendous will, fighting spirit, kindness and love of life and family.
Mrs. Scalese is survived by her husband Vince; son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Pamela Ramsi; her brother, Robert Bracall; niece, nephews, step children and a host of other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dennis Bracall.
Mrs. Scalese will be cremated and no funeral services will be held per Cindy's wishes. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to the American Cancer Society
