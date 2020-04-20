|
Cynthia T. Becker
Cynthia T. Becker, 74, of Vineland passed away on April 17, 2020, after an extended illness.
Cindy is preceded in death by her husband: Kenneth G. Becker, parents: Tom and Esther Capo, and nephew/godson: Thomas Fabietti.
Cindy was a lifelong resident of Vineland and attended Sacred Heart schools. She worked as a dental assistant for several years prior to retiring due to health issues. She enjoyed reading, painting, woodworking and gardening.
Cindy is survived by daughter, Melissa Becker, sisters Michele Capo and Joanne (Augie) Fabietti, nephew Steven (Mary) Fabietti, great nephews, Luke and Peter Fabietti, and her little buddy, don Diego.
Burial will be private. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Pancoast Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be sent to Tom Fabietti Scholarship Foundation 3122 Fire Road Suite 101 Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 or the .
The family of Cynthia T. Becker wishes to thank Bayada at Inspira Hospice. To e-mail condolences, please visit, www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020