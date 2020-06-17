Daisy R Ivery
Vineland - Daisy R Ivery of Vineland departed this life to eternal life on June 9, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born September 29, 1950 to the late Fletcher & Daisy B Cummings. She was the wife of Ronald Ivery.
Daisy was a loving spirit with a heart of gold. Always willing to help someone in need. Daisy was educated in the Bridgeton School System where she graduated in 1969, Going on to further her education she attended Cumberland County College where she obtained an Associate Degree.
Daisy worked for Wheaton Glass for 20 years, My Little Lamb Daycare, and Veterans Memorial School for 21 years. Daisy always had a love for children. She and her husband Ron were Foster Parents to many children.
She leaves to cherish her memory, a devoted husband Ronald, two sons Shelton and Arron Ivery, mother-in law Alma Ivery, brother Willie (Alice) Davis, sisters Doris Sullivan, Lillie (Charles)Deshields, Gertrude (Earl) Benjamin, Frances(Daniel) White, Marilyn (Alan) Nobles, Mary (Anthony) Cirino, Brother-in Law Reginald(Roslyn) Ivery and two grandchildren Shelton Ivery Jr and Kourney Ivery.
Graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery on June 19, 2020 at 1:pm. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.