Dale F. Kessler
Millville - Dale Frank Kessler, age 77 of Millville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife Edna and sister-in-law Judy. He was the son of the late Frank and Verna (Warner) Kessler.
Dale was a lifelong resident of Millville and graduated from Millville High School, Class of 1960.
After graduation, he worked briefly for various auto parts stores, then was employed for over 30 years by Wheaton Plastics in Mays Landing in their Quality Control Department as a supervisor, retiring in 1995.
Dale's passion for antique cars and parts began when he was a teenager and grew even stronger through the years. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage, trading auto parts on eBay, and attending car shows and cruises. He was also an avid reader of car magazines and motor news reports.
Dale was one of the founders of the Garden State 50's Auto Club and helped organize many area shows and events over the years. Browsing at Estate Sales with his wife, Edna, was also another favorite pastime of Dale's. He also enjoyed spending time watching auto racing with his beloved cat, Oscar.
Dale will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 14 years, Edna; three step-children, Sylvia (Curtis), Nickie (Caroline), and Joyce; one nephew Jason (Lauren); one great-nephew Gary; one sister-in-law Judy; a special cousin Helen; many other cousins and close friends; and his loving cat, Oscar. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Verna; one brother Gary; first wife Barbara (Frankle); and stepson Frankie.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Family and friends will be received Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Millville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dale's memory to the Millville Army Airfield Museum, 1 Leddon St., Millville, NJ 08332; , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105 or at the website: ; or Berlin Aircraft Historical Foundation, P.O. Box 782, Farmingdale, NJ 07727.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Dale Frank Kessler may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 8, 2019