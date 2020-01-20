|
|
Dan T. Milam
Williamstown - Dan T. Milam, 68, of Williamstown, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (nee Chew). Loving son of the late William and the late Mary Jo Milam. Devoted father of Traci (Doug) Neisess, Dan Milam II, Jason Milam and Joseph (Rachel) Milam. Dear brother of Michael (the late Denise) Milam, Mary Sue (Mike) Gaffney, Sandra (Ronald) Dandrea, Matthew (Karen) Milam and the late Timothy (Stacey) Milam. Loving grandfather of Kaylin, Jonas, Christopher, Cameron, Nicholas and Bradley. Loving great grandfather of Hailey and Charles. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewings on Friday, January 24th from 7:00 - 9:00 PM and Saturday, January 25th from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, 420 S. Main Street, Williamstown. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment Williamstown Methodist Cemetery.
Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020