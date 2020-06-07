Daniel A. Compton
Daniel A. Compton

69, of Mauricetown, NJ died Saturday June 6, 2020 at Cooper University Hospital in Camden. Born in Camden, he was the son of the late Gordon and Frances Lewis Compton and the husband of Margaret Martishek.

Daniel was formerly of Audobon, NJ and resided in Mauricetown the past 12 years. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the US Marine Corps where he received a National Defense Service Medal. Daniel graduated from Haddon Township High School. He was a School Teacher for the Audobon School District and was also a substitute Teacher for Commercial Township School District..

He enjoyed wood working and home restorations. Daniel was a life member of the Mauricetown Historical Society.

Surviving are his wife Margaret "Marge" Martishek, son, Daniel D. Compton, daughter, Holly Compton, half brother, Rod Secor, sister, Jill Curlif, grandchildren, Daniel C., Timothy, and Phoenix and his feline friends. He was predeceased by a brother, Gordon and sister Carol.

As per Daniel's wishes there will be no services.

Memorial donations may be made to the Mauricetown Historical Society P.O. Box 1, Mauricetown, NJ 08329, Mauricetown Fire Company P.O. Box 12 Mauricetown, NJ 08329 or Animal Outreach of Cape May Co. 600 Park Blvd. W. Cape May, NJ 08204.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net




Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
