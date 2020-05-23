Services
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Encarnacion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Encarnacion

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Encarnacion Obituary
Daniel Encarnacion

Millville - Daniel Encarnacion, 86, of Millville passed away peacefully at the Lincoln Specialty Center on Friday, May 22, 2020. Mr. Encarnacion was born in Puerto Rico.

He was a retired self employed farmer. Daniel enjoyed listening to music.

Mr. Encarnacion is survived by a brother: Aurerio Encarnacion; niece: Yolanda Santiago and a nephew: Agapito Encarnacion.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web: www.rocapshannon.com
Published in The Daily Journal from May 23 to May 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -