|
|
Daniel Encarnacion
Millville - Daniel Encarnacion, 86, of Millville passed away peacefully at the Lincoln Specialty Center on Friday, May 22, 2020. Mr. Encarnacion was born in Puerto Rico.
He was a retired self employed farmer. Daniel enjoyed listening to music.
Mr. Encarnacion is survived by a brother: Aurerio Encarnacion; niece: Yolanda Santiago and a nephew: Agapito Encarnacion.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web: www.rocapshannon.com
Published in The Daily Journal from May 23 to May 25, 2020