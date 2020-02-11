|
|
Daniel Joseph Avena, Sr.
Vineland - Daniel Joseph Avena, Sr., 85, of Vineland passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at home surrounded by his wife and children.
Born in Vineland to the late Louis and Jennie Avena, Daniel was a 1952 honors graduate of Sacred Heart High School. He received his B.S. degree in accounting from LaSalle University and passed the CPA exam in 1963. Daniel opened a successful accounting firm for over 60 years being joined by his daughter, Linda (Avena) Cavallo, CPA in 1985. His hobby of collecting coins inspired him to form Avena Coin Co in 1979 with his two sons, Danny and Bobby.
Daniel's hobbies and interests included hunting, fishing, playing cards and dining out with his loving wife of 62 years. His many achievements include, Former First Lieutenant in the New Jersey National Guard, Treasurer of the American Cancer Society, Director of Cumberland County Association for Mental Health, served on the Budget Committee of Greater Vineland United Fund, member of New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants, Vice President of Opera Society, Former Commissioner of Vineland Basketball League, President of Vineland Service Club Council, President of Vineland Jay-Ce, Recipient of Outstanding Young Man of America Award, Selected for Vineland Jay-Cee Outstanding Young Man of the Year.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Angelina (Conto) Avena of 62 years; his three children, son Danny and wife Lori (Weller) Avena, daughter Linda and husband, Marcello Cavallo Jr, son Bobby and wife Cammy (Hosier) Avena; grandchildren, Amanda and Mike Bottino, Adrian Avena, Marc and Lauren Cavallo, Madeleine and Chloe Avena; great-grandchildren, Anthony and Abigail Bottino and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brother, Edward Avena and wife Irene; sisters-in-law, Rose Gillespie, Leona Conto, Marge Sherma and brother-in-law, Al Sherma.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 9am to 10:45am, followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 11am at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Isidore's Church, 1655 Magnolia Rd. Vineland. Daniel will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice Care, 2111 New Road, Suite 100 Northfield, NJ 08225 heartlandhospice.com. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020