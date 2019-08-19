Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:30 PM
American Legion Post #82
Buck Street
Millville, NJ
Daniel K. Pierson

Daniel K. Pierson Obituary
Daniel K. Pierson

Georgetown, FL - Daniel K. Pierson 92, went Home with our Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at his residence in Georgetown, FL.

Besides his parents, Daniel K. Sr and Georgeanna (Stiles) Pierson, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth A. ( Emerson) Pierson; brother J. Walker Pierson, and his sister, Madeline Frye.

Daniel is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth (Bette) A. Granate, and husband Tony of Millville; brother George A. Pierson of Ft. Myers, FL; 2 grandchildren, Robert D. and Bridgot E. Everland; and 3 great grand children,Robert C., Alexis I., and Bianca E.L. Everland.

A Reunion/Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, ( their Wedding Anniversary), at the American Legion Post #82,on Buck Street in Millville, at 12:30pm.

Family and friends of Daniel & Elizabeth are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Hospital for Children, or The .
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 19, 2019
