Daniel M. Durham Jr.
Dover, DE - Daniel M. Durham, Jr. of Dover, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Milford Hospice Center. He was 70.
Danny was born May 12, 1948 in Bridgeton, New Jersey to Daniel M. Durham, Sr. and Alverta Mosley Durham.
He had been a service technician at Schaefer Lincoln Mercury and retired from Willis Ford.
Danny drag raced for over 50 years and was proud of his '67 Ranchero. He liked watching NASCAR and was a fan of Brad Keselowski. He followed the Washington Redskins. He enjoyed camping with his wife and going out for dinner. He especially liked chicken wings.
Mr. Durham is survived by his wife of 51 years, Joan Durham of Dover; his parents, Daniel and Alverta Durham, Sr. of Dover; his daughter, Karen Bleiler and her husband Bob of Newark; and his son, Gary Durham of Somerville, MA.
Funeral services will be held at 12 PM, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call from 6-8PM Tuesday evening, or on Wednesday, one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Immanuel Union United Methodist Church Cemetery, Cheswold.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Forest Grove Seventh-Day Adventist Church, PO Box 338, Cheswold, DE 19936.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 12, 2019