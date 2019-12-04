|
Daniel Montalvo
Vineland - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Daniel Montalvo, 81, of Vineland on Monday, December 2, 2019, while he was surrounded by his loving family. Daniel was the beloved husband of Maria V. Montalvo for over 60 years.
He was employed by Progresso Foods in Vineland for many years as a machine operator.
Daniel "Mengo" loved playing dominoes, music, dancing merengue and working on his vegetable and flower gardens. He would often create beautiful landscapes so that his wife could enjoy from every window of their home, often bringing in fresh flowers. Daniel loved spending time with his family and cooking for them.
He is predeceased by his wife, Maria V. Montalvo; his daughter, Generosa Moreno and his great-nephew, Joel Cortez.
Daniel is survived by his seven children, Gilberto Moreno and wife Rosa of Vineland, Carmen Soto and husband Benny of Vineland, Anibal Moreno and wife Sugey of Philadelphia, Maria Latorre and husband Israel Sr. of Millville, Adelaida Moreno and husband Eduardo Figueroa of Puerto Rico and Nancy Velez of Vineland; 17 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland and again on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Divine Mercy Parish, 23 W Chestnut Ave. Vineland from 9am to 9:45am with a Funeral Liturgy to follow at 10am. Entombment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019