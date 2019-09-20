|
Daniel S. Appleby
Manchester - Daniel S. Appleby, 65, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019,
at the York Hospital. He was the companion of Colleen A (Myers) Appleby, who he married 44 years ago on August 23, 1975.
Daniel was born on April 27, 1954, in Huntingdon, PA, and was the son of the late Thomas Appleby and Sandra (Morrow) Appleby DeCosta, and Stepfather, David DeCosta.
In 1972, he graduated Vineland High School in Vineland, NJ and later graduated with a Business Administration Degree from Harrisburg Community College. He was employed as a CDL driver, CDL trainer, and worked as a car sales representative during his career.
Daniel was a loving father and athlete that played football and had an avid interest in all sports. In 1974, he assisted as a baseball coach for the Vineland Babe Ruth Baseball League Champions. Most recently he served as a referee in the central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Chapter for midget football.
In addition to his wife, he leaves to cherish his memory are his son, Kelly Appleby and his wife Alisha of Wrightsville, his daughter Stephanie Shockney and husband Richard, of Manchester, 3 grandsons, Donovan, Richard, and Wyatt, his brothers, Thomas "Tim" Appleby, of Hammonton, NJ, William Appleby, of Ft. Myers, FL, John Appleby, of Olympia, WA, and stepbrother, Michael DeCosta of Vineland, NJ, and his sisters, Barbara Meyrick, of Mays Landing, NJ, Nancy Hepner, of Vineland, NJ, Mary Jane Kopakowski, of Glassboro, NJ, and Carolyn Parker, of Rochester, WA.
A Celebration of Life Tribute Service will begin at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Diehl Funeral Home and Cremation, Inc. Home, 87 S. Main Street, Mt. Wolf, Pennsylvania 17347, with visitation being held from 1:00 to 2:00 PM prior to the service.
A catered meal will follow at the Mt. Wolf Fire Hall. Officiating the service will be Pastor Eileen Milazzo, from Richland, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Miracle Network, 1249 Cocoa Avenue, Suite 115, Mail Code HS21, PO Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033-0852.
To share memories of Daniel, please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 20, 2019