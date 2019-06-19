|
Daniel S. Brecker
Vineland - Daniel S. Brecker, age 94, a 60 plus year resident of Vineland NJ who has resided in Boynton Beach FL since 2008, passed away on Sunday, June 16th, 2019 after a short illness.
He was surrounded by loved ones and passed peacefully at his Boynton Beach home.
Born and raised a city boy in Brooklyn, NY Daniel earned a degree in Animal Husbandry from Penn State and moved to Vineland in the late 1940's seeking a farm lifestyle. He got his start driving a truck delivering chicken feed to local area farmers and later started his own feed supply business. This job would lead to him meeting and marrying Lila Mae Crystal the daughter of Pittsgrove Township farmer Abe Crystal one of his chicken feed delivery customers. Dan and Lila raised 3 children together.
As the egg business in Vineland began to decline Dan started a new career as a stock broker with Reynolds & Co in the late 1950's and progressed into management when he opened up the Bache and Co. office on Landis Ave. in 1961 as Branch Manager. In addition Dan opened and managed an office in Atlantic City. His career as an investment broker spanned 47 years.
Dan loved to do gardening and designed and installed many landscaping projects at his home on Landis Avenue including a large goldfish pond with a waterfall. He loved working on his property and was particularly proud of a large custom built pool that he kept immaculately clean and was the site of many popular pool parties.
Throughout his life, Dan helped many people from all walks of life. He was always very generous with his time when it came to listening to someone with a problem or going beyond the norm to assist someone in need.
Dan was a dedicated and loving son to his parents Florence and Sam Brecker whom he moved from Brooklyn to live in Vineland in their later years. He was also a devoted loving father to his three children Steve, Eddie and Debra teaching them that they could do anything in life.
In 1972 Dan married Dolores "Dolly" Funderella, a speech therapist originally from Pittsburgh. They remained married until her death in 2007. Dan moved to South Florida after Dolly passed to be closer to two of his children as well as to become a snowbird. In 2018 at age 93 Dan married Wanda Lee Barney, an accomplished painter and business woman in the Boca Raton area. Wanda was a loving dedicated wife who never left his side. She was at his bedside as he passed.
He is loved and greatly missed and survived by his wife Wanda, son Steve Brecker and daughter in law Marcia Brecker of Charlottesville, VA, son Eddie Brecker of Boynton Beach, daughter Debra Brecker of Coconut Creek, sister Harriett Weiss of Silver Spring, MD, grandchildren Eve Brecker of Atlanta and Sam Brecker of Washington DC,
