Daniel Wilson
Daniel Wilson

Millville - Daniel Wilson was born in Millville, New Jersey on July 31, 1934. He passed away in his sleep on November 22, 2020.

Dan met the love of his life, Ellen Wilson, in 1957, in New York City. They lived together for 56 wonderful years until her passing in 2014. Together they had two children, Daniel Robert Wilson (wife Alma Wilson) and Barbara Ellen Martella (husband Joseph Martella). He was the grandfather to five grandchildren: Patricia Wilson (fiancé Charles Mastrianni), Daniel Wilson, Chase Martella, Lyle Ramilo, and Misty Rain Wilson. He was a father and grandfather figure to so many more. Blood related or not, he loved all of his family fiercely and would do anything for them. No one could forget his big bear hugs.

Dan loved helping people out, whether it was moving things or laying down floors, he was there for you. If you needed the shirt off of his back, he would give it to you gladly. You could never keep him down—he enjoyed being out and about, and he spent his days running errands, visiting people, and attending every single little league sports game he knew about.

Dan will have a small service beginning at 10 a.m. with a viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. for family on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Christy Funeral Home located at 11 W. Broad Street, Millville, New Jersey 08332. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Millville.

Memories and expressions of sympathy for Daniel Wilson may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.




Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Christy Funeral Home
11 W. Broad St.
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0314
