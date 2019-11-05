|
Danielle Romeo
Bridgeton - Danielle (Brown) Romeo, 67, of Bridgeton passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday afternoon November 3, 2019, after a long fought battle with COPD, which she endured with strength and dignity.
She was born in Commack on Long Island, NY and was the daughter of Albert and the late Yvette Reinheimer Brown.
She was the wife of Peter G. Romeo and they were happily married for close to 40 years.
Danielle had a strong work ethic and was dedicated to her career in education. For the last 25 years she worked in public relations at Cumberland County College.
In her early years, she was a flying enthusiast, accumulating many hours piloting small planes. She was an exceptional cook who had a passion for cooking for her family.
As a mother, she was devoted to her husband and her daughter, Jacqueline Romeo. She shared memories, time and love with her three stepchildren: Rochelle Mondile (Stephen), Peter Romeo (Karen) and Lisa Volovar (Eddie). She was also a beloved Gigi to her five grandchildren, Stephen, DJ, Peter, Carina, and Carmella.
She will always be remembered for her thoughtful and considerate acts, as well as her kind and genuine heart.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Liturgy at The Parish of the Holy Cross / Church of the Immaculate Conception, 312 N. Pearl Street, Bridgeton on Friday morning November 8th at 11:30.
Friends will be received at the church on Friday morning from 10:30 until 11:30.
The burial will take place privately and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134. (https://tinyurl.com/y42e3mkk).
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Freitag Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019