Darrell C. Rosa Obituary
Darrell C. Rosa

Vineland - Darrell Christopher Rosa 39, of Vineland went to be with the Lord on November 20, 2019. Born in Vineland, the son of Amides Torres-Rosa, and Efrain Rosa. Darrell was self employed He owned and operated D.R. Detailing. He loved going on vacations, to the movies, Trampoline parks, and barbecuing. Darrell enjoyed spending time with family, but most of all his priority are his children. He was considered a great loving, caring, giving son, father, brother and friend. A gracious person with a humble heart, charitable, peaceful, kind with such gentleness. Along with his parents Darrell is survived and devoted father of his pride and joy Darrel C. Rosa Jr., Michael E. Rosa Dabney N. Rosa and Christopher P. Rosa, also surviving are his siblings, Pierre, Nora, Andy, Steven and Erica and his girlfriend of ninteen years, Tania. He leaves to cherish his memory, his aunts and uncles, Titi Chatz and Tata (Ely), Louis M. Torres and many nieces, nephews, cousins and his faithful pet, Kilo.

We will miss our darling Darrell so very much engraved in our hearts forever.

Funeral home visitations will be held on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm and again on Wednesday from 9:15am to 10:15am at Rone Funeral Service, Vineland, NJ A Funeral mass will be held Wednesday at 11:00 am from Divine Mercy Parish, 23 West Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360

Donations: may be made to his children's educational fund in care of Amides Torres-Rosa

To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019
