Darren K. Leibow
Raleigh, NC - Darren K. Leibow, 42 of Raleigh, NC and formerly of Millville passed away on Friday morning March 29, 2019. He was a lifelong area resident prior to moving to Raleigh in 2018. Darren was predeceased by his grandparents, Albert & Mary Ferrari and Sam & Sally Leibow.
Darren was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School Class of 1994. He went on to serve in the U.S. Navy. Darren was employed by the Northridge County Club. He was an avid Philadelphia Sports fan and always followed the Phillies, Eagles, Flyers & Sixers. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his nieces & nephews.
He is survived by his mother, Jean Ferrari Leibow, Father, Joel Leibow, Sister, Cindy Sittineri (Nick), Brothers, Ken Leibow (Deya) & Ron Leibow ((Michelle), Nephews, Nicky & Luke Sittineri, Jack & Kenny Leibow, Nieces, Julianna Sittineri, Grace, Katie, Genna & Candice Leibow as well as many Aunts, Uncles & Cousins
Relatives & friends will be received on Thursday, April 4th, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and again on Friday, April 5th, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the Haleyville Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Raleigh Restoration Community Church, 11001 Raven Ridge Rd., Raleigh, NC 27614. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 3, 2019